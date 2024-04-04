Man gets life in prison after attacking officers on live stream

ORLANDO, Fla. — William McClish was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday for attacking two Orlando Police officers while streaming it live on social media back in September of 2021.

McClish who brutally attacked officers Michael Zambito and Stephen Hurt was found guilty of attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer with a weapon on Tuesday, nearly got away with a lighter sentence, which almost did not make it to trial.

Former prosecutors of the case originally offered him a plea deal with a sentence of five years and lowered the charges to aggravated battery with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer.

McClish declined the deal back in August of 2023.

Before the trial, the original prosecutor left the office and a new one was assigned to the case.

In March of 2024 notes from the case showed prosecutors could not figure out why an offer was ever made in the first place.

McClish tried to get that plea deal again before his trial, but the deal was already off the table.

