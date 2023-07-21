Local

Daytona Beach’s iconic pier reopens after 300-day closure due to hurricane damage

By Demie Johnson, WFTV.com and Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach’s iconic pier is officially open after being closed for more than 300 days.

The storm surge during hurricanes Ian and Nicole wiped away the back part of the Main Street Pier.

It’s taken the better part of a year to replace decks, handrails, and dozens of pilings before the pier could reopen.

The total cost for repairs was around $1.6 million, which is partially reimbursable by FEMA.

The pier has been a popular fishing spot for locals and visitors for decades, and people wasted no time getting back to that on Friday.

The pier will now officially be open for people to enjoy seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

