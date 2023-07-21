Daytona Beach’s iconic pier reopens after 300-day closure due to hurricane damage

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach’s iconic pier is officially open after being closed for more than 300 days.

The storm surge during hurricanes Ian and Nicole wiped away the back part of the Main Street Pier.

It’s taken the better part of a year to replace decks, handrails, and dozens of pilings before the pier could reopen.

The total cost for repairs was around $1.6 million, which is partially reimbursable by FEMA.

Read: Hurricane Ian: Video shows rough seas washing away part of Daytona Beach Sunglow Pier

The pier has been a popular fishing spot for locals and visitors for decades, and people wasted no time getting back to that on Friday.

The pier will now officially be open for people to enjoy seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Read: Sister of man accused of shooting 3 people in Daytona Beach speaks out

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group