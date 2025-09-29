‘Dazzling Nights’ to shine bright for its 6th year at Harry P. Leu Gardens

ORLANDO, Fla. — The largest “Dazzling Nights” yet is set to illuminate Orlando’s Harry P. Leu Gardens from Nov. 28, 2025, to Jan. 4, 2026, featuring a million lights and interactive displays.

Presented by AdventHealth and organized by Creative City Project and Memoir Agency, this annual holiday event transforms the 50-acre gardens into a winter wonderland with new and expanded experiences for its sixth year.

“I am so excited for our guests to experience Dazzling Nights 2025!” said Cole NeSmith, Artistic Director and Founder of Creative City Project. “Our team has been working for more than a year on this totally new and expanded holiday experience.”

Guests can enjoy a variety of highlights, including standing beneath a 50-foot star in the Rose Garden, exploring the new Holiday Village, and experiencing the elegance of giant crystal chandeliers hanging from the treetops.

Interactive zones such as the 8-bit Christmas zone and the Crystal Kingdom offer unique experiences like snowball fights with elves and playing among towering Yetis.

The event also features a forest of choreographed candy canes and lollipops at Candy Cane Crossing and an 80-foot-long immersive homage to ancient stained glass known as “The Cathedral.”

The horticulture team at Leu Gardens is contributing a giant owl centerpiece made of reclaimed natural elements, standing amidst thousands of warm lights in The Woodlands.

Transportation to the gardens is enhanced with the Sparkling Express shuttle service, offering a light show choreographed to music.

Visitors can enjoy sweet treats, holiday beverages, and live entertainment nightly, supported by Massey Services.

Dazzling Nights 2025 promises to be a memorable experience for families and visitors, bringing together art, light, and nature in a celebration of the holiday season.

More information about Dazzling Nights 2025 can be found here.

