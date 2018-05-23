0 Dean, 1st-grade teacher suspended after principal finds them in dark classroom closet

GROVELAND, Fla. - A Groveland Elementary School teacher and a dean were suspended without pay after they were found in a classroom closet and admitted to fooling around.

After they were confronted, the pair said they developed a close friendship at Groveland Elementary School and admitted they took it too far.

The Lake County School District investigated Groveland Elementary School's instructional dean, Alan Rosier, 56, and first-grade teacher Katie Lassen, 34.

It came after the school principal reported she found them in a dark classroom closet.

The two admitted to kissing each other. Rosier said they became "too close, kissing, hugging."

He said they were first in the main classroom.

"When we began to kiss, we went in the closet," Rosier said, according to a report.

The school principal said she saw "Rosier's shirt tucked out and shoes untied."

Another school worker said he often saw Rosier visit Lassen's classroom at about 4 p.m. daily.

"Don't they know better? That's horrible," Groveland resident Eunice O'Farrel said.

The school district has recommended firing both teachers. Both have appealed that decision.

O'Farrel said because no students were involved she thinks a suspension and more training would be a more fair punishment than firing them.

"That's taking a big step, (because) you're really talking about somebody's profession, and it could ruin it for life," she said.

Others in the community hope the school district's recommendation keeps them both out of the classroom for good.

"I think they ought to be fired if they got caught doing that in school," Groveland resident Jack Mason said. "I do not think they ought to be there."

Channel 9 reached out to both employees but hasn't heard back. The hearing for their appeal could take place next month.

