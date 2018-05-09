Rescuers use rope to pull woman from submerged car in water in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman is alive thanks to some quick-thinking witnesses in Lake County.
A woman driving a 2015 Nissan Altima crashed Wednesday morning through the guardrail of the Howey Bridge in Groveland and was submerged in the water, deputies with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said.
Citizens used a rope to pull the woman out of the water, deputies said.
The name of the woman has not been released. Deputies said she has non-life-threatening injuries.
No other details of the crash have been released.
