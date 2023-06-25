Local

DEI policy changes in Florida are impacting higher education business

By WFTV.com News Staff and Ryan Lynch

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

University of North Florida Associate Professor Carolyne Ali-Khan started looking at jobs outside of Florida a year ago, as it became clear that bills restricting diversity, equity and inclusion in education were going to be passed by the state Legislature.

Now, Ali-Khan, who specializes in teaching critical multiculturalism, is leaving to take a job at Molloy University — a private university in New York — in August.

She isn’t the only one.

