DeLand Bulldogs won against Merritt Island in high-scoring game

DELAND, Fla. — DeLand Bulldogs triumphed over Merritt Island in a high-scoring game, winning 57-51 during Week 3 of Football Friday Night.

DeLand’s thrilling win was part of a series of exciting matchups during the third week of Football Friday Night. Another notable game featured Lake Brantley securing a 47-37 victory against Oviedo, improving their record to 3-0.

The DeLand Bulldogs hosted Merritt Island in a tense and exciting game, with both teams putting on impressive shows. The game featured high scores and exciting plays, keeping fans on the edge of their seats until the final whistle.

Lake Brantley’s victory over Oviedo marked their third consecutive win of the season, highlighting their strong start and potential as a formidable team in the league. The team has demonstrated skill and determination, contributing to their notable record.

Week 3 of Football Friday Night delivered exciting games and impressive performances, showcasing the passionate spirit of the teams involved. As the season progresses, teams like DeLand and Lake Brantley continue to capture attention with their impressive gameplay.

