DeLand man battered girlfriend until she was unconscious, police say

DELAND, Fla. - A DeLand man is in custody after police found his girlfriend battered and unconscious Friday night, officers said.
Police said Christopher Parker, 31, is charged with aggravated battery and violation of probation.
Around 8:45 p.m., police said they responded to the old Dixie Lodge after Parker called authorities asking for medical assistance for his girlfriend.
When officers arrived, they said they found a woman in a room who was unresponsive and suffering from life-threatening injuries.
The woman was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
Witnesses told officers they heard screaming about 30 minutes before Parker called police.
Parker is being held in the Volusia County Jail without bail.
No other details were released.
