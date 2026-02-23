Evacuations underway as brush fire burns near Daytona Beach neighborhood

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Fire Department and the Florida Forest Service are responding to an estimated 100-acre brush fire west of the Mosaic Subdivision.

The fire is currently 50% contained, and officials report that no buildings are currently at risk. The blaze occurs amid severe drought conditions that have prompted a region-wide ban on outdoor burning.

The Daytona Beach Fire Department and the Florida Forest Service are coordinating the response to the active blaze.

Additionally, the fire is within the vicinity of the Father Lopez Catholic High School.

Residents living on the back side of the community on Cyan Avenue are currently being evacuated from their homes as crews work the scene, according to sources.

Severe drought conditions in the region have increased the likelihood of wildfires igniting and spreading rapidly.

A ban on all outdoor burning has been implemented in response to the increased fire danger.

The restriction forbids outdoor fires unless they are explicitly authorized by the Florida Forest Service.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group