DeLand police investigate skydiver’s death

DELAND, Fla. — DeLand police are investigating the death of a skydiver.

Police responded to the DeLand Municipal Airport around 2:30 p.m. Monday.

They said a man suffered a hard landing while skydiving.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the incident appeared to be an accident.

The victim’s name has not been released.

