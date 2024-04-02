Local

DeLand police investigate skydiver’s death

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
DELAND, Fla. — DeLand police are investigating the death of a skydiver.

Police responded to the DeLand Municipal Airport around 2:30 p.m. Monday.

They said a man suffered a hard landing while skydiving.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the incident appeared to be an accident.

The victim’s name has not been released.

