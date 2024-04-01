K-9 “Midnight”Finds Missing DeLand Boy During Saturday Afternoon Search

DELAND, Fla. — Police officers in Deland deployed all police officers in Deland deployed all available assets Saturday off available assets Saturday morning to locate a missing three-year-old boy in the Wellington Woods subdivision.

After a 45 minute search three thick, wooded area behind the boys neighborhood. The child was found safe thanks to K-9 officer Midnight, a four-year-olda four year-old black lab and his handler Corporal Damon, Clark.

The moment the boy was found was caught on a body camera video that Corporal Clark was wearing at the time of the search.

Clark says the boy was found playing on a tablet that he brought from his home. He was found nestled in a thick of vines and heavy shrubbery, about a quarter of a mile from his home in the woods. Clark told Channel 9 that it was not easy to get to the child.

“The dog is he’s very energetic and very enthusiastic. He’s very loving. So he knew what he was tracking. Once he found a little boy, he just started looking around, came up to him and was licking at his face and licking his arms,” says Clark.

Clark says he was relieved to find the child, because midnight lost the boys scent a couple of during the 45 minute search in the swampy area.

“So mom brought us the boys blanket, gave it to him to sniff and once he sniffed, he kind of acts little, little squirrely, once he has the odor. So then I send them on and he moves, " says Clark who added it was a great feeling to reunite the boy.

“It’s always, always nice to know that, you know, even though I left those woods, bloody and sweaty and scratched up and everything like that, it was well worth it because you know, we reunited the little boy with his family.

K-9 Midnight works for his reward, which is just a tennis ball, but he also got a big cheeseburger for finding the boy.

Corporal Clark says “You know, the dog makes me look good. I’m not gonna lie. I’m the dumb end of the leash. So he does all the work. My job is just to read him and read his body language and understand what he’s telling me because obviously he cant talk.”

K -9 midnight not only missing people but also has a nose for narcotics. Because because midnight is a lab, and because of his playful disposition, Del Lampley say he’s a great tool the department uses building community relations with children in the local schools.

