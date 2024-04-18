DeLand woman arrested for 2022 shooting death of her child’s father

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Detectives with the Volusia Sheriff’s Office Major Case Unit arrested a woman from DeLand Wednesday who was accused of shooting and killing the father of her child in 2022.

The investigation began with a 911 call just before 2 a.m. on December 11, 2022, from a home on W. Chiopola Ave. in DeLand.

According to a report from the sheriff’s office, the caller’s home was directly in front of the spot where responding deputies found 29-year-old Korey Woulard lying in the road with a gunshot wound to the chest.

A DeLand police officer who was first to arrive attempted CPR, but Woulard ultimately died at the scene.

Through witness statements, surveillance video, cellular phone data, and other digital evidence gathered and analyzed, investigators say they were able to create a detailed timeline of the sequence of events leading up to Woulard’s murder.

According to the sheriff’s office, shortly before he was shot, Woulard was in a confrontation with the mother of his child, 30-year-old Jasmoray Baugh, at her apartment complex on S. Woodland Blvd.

During the argument, deputies say Woulard broke one of the side mirrors on Baugh’s car before trying to leave the area.

According to the sheriff’s office, evidence shows that Baugh collected the mirror, then followed Woulard in her car, knowing the path he would take from her apartment complex.

Investigators say Baugh wasn’t able to find Woulard at first, but eventually located him on Chipola Ave. and gunned him down in the street.

Deputies arrested Baugh without incident just before noon Tuesday on a warrant charging her with second-degree murder with a firearm.

She’s being held in the Volusia County jail on no bond.

