Delays, impact on I-4 traffic cause design change for Maitland pedestrian bridge, FDOT says

MAITLAND, Fla. - A new pedestrian bridge over I-4 in Maitland won’t look the same was Florida Department of Transportation engineers imagined when its plans first came to light.
The department announced Tuesday that the bridge will have a different, simpler look when it’s built over the interstate at Maitland Boulevard.
The change will allow for a quicker construction timeline and fewer closures of I-4 to make it happen, FDOT said.
Channel 9 traffic expert Racquel Asa reported earlier this year that the I-4 Ultimate project is running 9 months behind.
I-4 officials said they would have had to close I-4 upward of 100 times to construct the original design.
The new design, they said, will only require a dozen closures to build the bridge in a year.
