Deltona leaders to vote on ordinance to prevent animal cruelty

DELTONA, Fla. — Pet owners in Deltona could see some new rules meant to prevent animal cruelty.

City commissioners are expected to vote on a new ordinance Tuesday night.

The owners of dogs and other small domestic animals would be required to provide shelter for their pets during storms.

The animals must also have access to clean water, dry ground and shelter from temperatures over 90 degrees.

If the ordinance is passed, it will take effect immediately.

