Deltona suspends controversial e-bike ban for riders under 18 after one week

DELTONA, Fla. — Deltona city leaders have reversed course on a controversial ordinance that banned anyone under 18 from riding e-bikes and e-scooters, just one week after the rule took effect.

The Deltona City Commission voted unanimously Monday night to suspend the age restriction following concerns about both safety and how the ordinance would be enforced.

The ban, which had prohibited anyone younger than 18 from riding an e-bike or e-scooter within the city, was originally approved as a public safety measure.

Now, city leaders say they want to meet with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office and the Volusia County School Board before deciding whether to adopt a different approach.

Mayor Santiago Avila Jr., who had previously defended the ordinance, said he reconsidered the policy after questions were raised about its consistency with Florida law.

The mayor’s comments come after he acknowledged last week that he did not have an answer when asked why a 16-year-old could legally drive a car but would not be allowed to ride an e-bike under the ordinance.

The reversal also follows opposition from Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood, who said the Sheriff’s Office would not enforce the ban.

City commissioners say they will work with the sheriff’s office and school district to determine whether a revised ordinance is needed to address safety concerns while remaining practical to enforce.

For now, riders under 18 are once again allowed to ride e-bikes and e-scooters in Deltona while city leaders consider their next steps.

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