  • Missing Deltona woman found alive in the woods four days after her car stalled

    By: Kevin Williams

    Updated:

    VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Volusia County sheriff’s deputies said Tuesday that a woman who had been missing since Thursday has been found.

    Deputies: Woman tries to abduct 2 children from Volusia Co. park, punches pregnant woman

    Related Headlines

    The Volusia County Sheriff’s office said detectives were out early Tuesday morning looking for Shriver  in Tiger Bay State Forest.

    When detectives turned on their sirens returned to the woods near the area where Shriver went missing, Shriver came out from a wooded area about a mile south of the location where her vehicle was stuck, deputies said.

    Read: Rare alligator named Snowball stolen from TV stars during intentionally set fire: deputies

    Shriver was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach for evaluation, but no major injuries were evident, deputies said.

    Deputies said Nikki Shriver was last seen Friday around 5 a.m. when she called 911 to report she was having car trouble near the Tiger Bay Wildlife Management Area.

    She sounded suicidal during the 911 call, investigators said.

    Deputies said they tracked Shriver’s phone but lost her signal near Daytona Beach.

    Download the free WFTV News & Weather apps


     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories