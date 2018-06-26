VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Volusia County sheriff’s deputies said Tuesday that a woman who had been missing since Thursday has been found.
The Volusia County Sheriff’s office said detectives were out early Tuesday morning looking for Shriver in Tiger Bay State Forest.
When detectives turned on their sirens returned to the woods near the area where Shriver went missing, Shriver came out from a wooded area about a mile south of the location where her vehicle was stuck, deputies said.
Shriver was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach for evaluation, but no major injuries were evident, deputies said.
Deputies said Nikki Shriver was last seen Friday around 5 a.m. when she called 911 to report she was having car trouble near the Tiger Bay Wildlife Management Area.
She sounded suicidal during the 911 call, investigators said.
Deputies said they tracked Shriver’s phone but lost her signal near Daytona Beach.
Huge thanks to all involved in the search for Ms. Shriver- like our Volunteer Jeep Unit. Appreciate you a ton! To all those who shared her photo, spread the word and called in possible tips, thank you from your grateful search parties at VCSO, FWC and the Division of Forestry! pic.twitter.com/T8p87hDtRw— Volusia Co. Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) June 26, 2018
