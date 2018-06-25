  • Deputies: Woman tries to abduct 2 children from Volusia County park, punches pregnant woman

    By: Jason Kelly

    VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A 34-year-old woman tried to abduct two children from a park in the Wilbur-By-The-Sea neighborhood Monday afternoon before punching a pregnant woman who was with them, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.

    Deputies said they were called at about 1:30 p.m. to Toronita Avenue Beach Park at Toronita and South Atlantic avenues, where they arrested Sarah Freeman.

    The incident remains under investigation.

    No other details were given.

