Deputies: Woman tries to abduct 2 children from Volusia County park, punches pregnant woman

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A 34-year-old woman tried to abduct two children from a park in the Wilbur-By-The-Sea neighborhood Monday afternoon before punching a pregnant woman who was with them, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies said they were called at about 1:30 p.m. to Toronita Avenue Beach Park at Toronita and South Atlantic avenues, where they arrested Sarah Freeman.
The incident remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
