Crew rescues stranded manatee in New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A crew returned a stranded manatee to the water Monday afternoon.
Skywitness 9 flew over Smyrna Dunes Park at about 3:30 p.m., spotting people who were treating a large manatee on the beach.
Related Headlines
Volusia County Beach Patrol Capt. Tamra Malphurs said the agency received several calls Monday for stranded manatees, the first of which was received at 10 a.m.
Manatee strandings aren't uncommon during mating season, but they typically are able to return to the water on their own, Malphurs said.
No other details were given.
Read: 3 struck by lightning at New Smyrna Beach park
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}