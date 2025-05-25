Noodles & Co. to shutter up to 21 locations amid economic challenges

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Fast-casual restaurant chain Noodles & Co. will close several locations this year to overcome a “challenging macroeconomic environment,” company CEO Drew Madsen said on an earnings call earlier this month.

The Broomfield, Colorado-based company (Nasdaq: NDLS) plans to close 13 to 17 company-owned restaurants and four franchised stores, according to Noodles & Co.’s first-quarter earnings report.

The company has not announced which locations will close. As of April 1, Noodles & Co. has 369 company-owned restaurants and 91 franchised locations, the company said in its earnings report.

