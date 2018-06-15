  • 3 found injured at New Smyrna Beach park after reports of lightning strike

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - Three people were found injured Thursday evening at Smyrna Dunes Park in New Smyrna Beach after a lightning strike was reported.

    Someone called 911 shortly after 7:30 p.m. to report that a person had been struck by lightning, officials said.

    Related Headlines

    Read: Volusia County's county manager to resign amid criticism

    Firefighters said they treated three people.

    No other details were given.

    Check back and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for updates to this developing story.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    3 found injured at New Smyrna Beach park after reports of lightning strike

  • Headline Goes Here

    Judge approved deal that kept man in deadly Orlando standoff out of…

  • Headline Goes Here

    4 children held hostage were killed while they slept, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Father's Day 2018: Here are 25 ideas for last-minute gifts for dad

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man killed by police was armed with pellet gun; Eustis officer was hit…