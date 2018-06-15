3 found injured at New Smyrna Beach park after reports of lightning strike

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - Three people were found injured Thursday evening at Smyrna Dunes Park in New Smyrna Beach after a lightning strike was reported.
Someone called 911 shortly after 7:30 p.m. to report that a person had been struck by lightning, officials said.
Firefighters said they treated three people.
No other details were given.
