Heat Stroke vs Heat Exhaustion: Here is how you can treat them in a hurry

ORLANDO, Fla. — Heat exhaustion and heat stroke are serious conditions that can develop rapidly under the Florida sun.

Although both conditions are severe, heat stroke poses a greater risk and necessitates immediate medical intervention.

Heat stroke happens when the body can no longer manage its temperature properly, leading to dangerously elevated internal body temperatures.

Heat exhaustion occurs when your body overheats and loses excessive amounts of water and salt through sweating.

How to treat:

Heat exhaustion can be treated by moving to a cooler place, loosening clothing, applying cool, wet cloths, and drinking fluids.

Heat stroke is a medical emergency; call 9-1-1 immediately. While waiting for first responders, swiftly cool the person by fanning and sponging them with cool water, but do not give them fluids.

