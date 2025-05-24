Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for most of Central Florida

Update:

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The National Weather Service issued a thunderstorm warning for southwest Flagler County until 4:30 p.m.

Movement is nearly stationary.

Greatest threats are winds over 50 mph, intense lightning and hail.

Additional strong storms are possible across much of the area during the afternoon and early evening hours.

The National Weather Service has issued thunderstorm warnings for southeastern Seminole, northwestern Brevard and east-central Orange counties until 4:30 p.m.

Movement is nearly stationary.

A second T’Storm Warning has been issued for southwestern Brevard and east central Osceola counties until 4:30 p.m.

Movement is to the southeast at 15 mph.

Greatest threats with both storms are winds over 50 mph, intense lightning and hail.

Additional strong storms are possible across much of the area during the afternoon and early evening hours.

Previous Story:

The National Weather Service has issued a thunderstorm Warning for southeastern Osceola County until 4:15 p.m.

Movement is to the east at 15 mph.

Greatest threats are winds over 50 mph, intense lightning and large hail.

Additional strong storms remain possible across much of the area during the afternoon and early evening hours.

The National Weather Service has issued a thunderstorm Warning for southeastern Seminole, northwestern Brevard and east central Orange counties until 4:00 p.m.

Movement is to the southeast at 20 mph.

Greatest threats are winds over 50 mph, intense lightning and large hail.

Additional strong storms are possible across much of the area during the afternoon and early evening hours.

