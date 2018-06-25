  • DeLand City Hall closed Monday morning due to lightning strike, officials say

    By: James Tutten

    Updated:

    DELAND, Fla. - DeLand City Hall will be closed until noon Monday due to a lightning strike Friday that damaged the location's air conditioning system, officials said.

    City officials said they hope to have the first floor of City Hall reopened Monday while the air conditioning system is being fixed.

    The second and third floors are expected to remain closed until Tuesday, according to a news release.

    DeLand officials said utility bills that are due Monday and Tuesday will be extended until 8 a.m. Wednesday.

