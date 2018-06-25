DeLand City Hall closed Monday morning due to lightning strike, officials say

DELAND, Fla. - DeLand City Hall will be closed until noon Monday due to a lightning strike Friday that damaged the location's air conditioning system, officials said.
Read: OCSO: Man shot outside apartment near UCF while trying to sell gold chain
Related Headlines
City officials said they hope to have the first floor of City Hall reopened Monday while the air conditioning system is being fixed.
The second and third floors are expected to remain closed until Tuesday, according to a news release.
Read: Doctor holds meeting to discuss string of cancer cases in Brevard County neighborhood
DeLand officials said utility bills that are due Monday and Tuesday will be extended until 8 a.m. Wednesday.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}