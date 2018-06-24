  • OCSO: Person shot outside apartment near UCF

    By: Chip Skambis

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A person was taken to the hospital after being shot outside an east Orange County apartment Sunday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said. 

    The shooting occurred shortly before 1 p.m. at the Lofts apartments at 1805 Loftway Circle, deputies said. 

    Related Headlines

    The victim was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in critical condition, deputies said. 

    Read: Deputies: Person of interest sought after 2 men shot, 1 killed in east Orange County

    Authorities did not identify the person who was shot. 

    Deputies said they are looking for a suspect in the shooting. 

    Authorities did not have any suspect information to share currently. 

    This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 9 for updates. 
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    OCSO: Person shot outside apartment near UCF

  • Headline Goes Here

    'Spotlight': Casey Anthony judge discusses trial 10 years after Caylee's…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Deputies: Person of interest sought after 2 men shot, 1 killed in east…

  • Headline Goes Here

    The 10 most dangerous summer toys of 2018, according to experts

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Man hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in St. Cloud