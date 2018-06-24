OCSO: Person shot outside apartment near UCF

ORLANDO, Fla. - A person was taken to the hospital after being shot outside an east Orange County apartment Sunday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said.
The shooting occurred shortly before 1 p.m. at the Lofts apartments at 1805 Loftway Circle, deputies said.
The victim was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in critical condition, deputies said.
Authorities did not identify the person who was shot.
Deputies said they are looking for a suspect in the shooting.
Authorities did not have any suspect information to share currently.
This is a developing story.
UPDATE: Spokesperson for @OrangeCoSheriff tells me they're still looking for the suspect. Victim was taken to ORMC in critical but stable condition. The scene is still very active so spokesperson will have to wait to get more info from investigators. https://t.co/rUCZ85lW6d— Deanna Allbrittin (@deannaTVnews) June 24, 2018
Some people living at The Lofts apartments aren't able to park near their if it's part of the large crime scene taped up. Unsure right now if everyone can get into units adjacent to the crime scene.— Deanna Allbrittin (@deannaTVnews) June 24, 2018
