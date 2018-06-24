Deputies: Person of interest sought after 2 men shot, 1 killed in east Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies are looking for a person of interest after two men were shot, one fatally, in the eastern part of the county late Saturday, authorities said.
Deputies found the two men who had been shot around 11:23 p.m. at 225 N. Econlockhatchee Trail after receiving a call of shots fired.
Officials did not release the names of the victims.
One of the men was taken to Florida Hospital East where he later died, deputies said.
The other man was taken immediately into surgery at Orlando Regional Medical Center, according to deputies.
Authorities are looking for a person of interest in the case, identified as Pedro Ernesto Tomas Carralero.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.
A $5,000 reward is being offered for information on this crime through Crimeline.
