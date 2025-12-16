Florida set to cut ‘junk foods’ from SNAP

ORLANDO, Fla. — Beginning in early 2026, the Florida Department of Children and Families will implement changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP.

The changes will disallow the purchase of soda, energy drinks, candy and ultra-processed desserts with SNAP benefits.

The updates are part of an effort to promote healthier food choices among households using SNAP.

By limiting access to sugary and highly processed items, DCF aims to align with the program’s goal of providing better nutritional options for participants.

The changes to SNAP will restrict the purchase of common junk food items, which proponents argue will encourage families to choose more nutritious alternatives.

