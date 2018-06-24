  • Doctor holds meeting to discuss string of cancer cases in Brevard County neighborhood

    By: Angela Jacobs

    SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. - Residents in a Brevard County neighborhood met Sunday to discuss concerns about a string of cancer cases among those who live there. 

    Last week, Channel 9’s Mel Holt reported a local doctor has asked the Florida Department of Health to look into the cancer cases. 

    Dr. Julie Greenwalt, of the Baptist MD Anderson Cancer Center, battled a rare, aggressive form of appendix cancer.

    Greenwalt, who graduated Satellite High School in 2003, asked Victoria Hicks, a friend and fellow Satellite High School alumna, to discuss her breast cancer diagnosis with the health department.

    At a community meeting Sunday, Greenwalt said she continued to hear from community members who have similar stories. 

    “We have a Facebook group. We're trying to essentially join all of our alumni, if they feel comfortable, to try to touch base with each other, to try to connect, to try and unite, to try and make sure that this problem doesn't happen again,” she said.

    Greenwalt said she doesn’t want to cause a panic. Her goal is to get the word out for those interested in connecting and talking to investigators. 

