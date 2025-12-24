Holiday rush at Orlando International Airport as millions travel for festivities

ORLANDO, Fla. — At Orlando International Airport, thousands of travelers departed for and arrived at various destinations around the world.

AAA called Orlando, the #1 holiday destination. Many were heading to theme parks and two different Bowl games.

Travelers we talked to, were ready for the hectic holiday travel. Passenger Lily Salazar says, “We actually showed up to the airport at 3 a.m., and Delta wasn’t even open yet.” Jenn Chilberd waited with her two young children, “It takes a lot of patience, but we’re prepared.”

And Mae Bywater has some good advice, “Just breathe and go with the flow and smile.”

According to airport officials 3.1 million people are traveling through MCO this holiday season. And just today they estimate the crowd at 170-thousand people. Passenger Keenan Webster says, “It’s a lot of people, but a lot of people look like they’re ready to have fun.”

But it’s no fun dealing with long wait times for luggage, whether it’s here or at other airports across the country.

Passenger Ashley Chelius tell us how long she’s had to wait in the past, “Waiting for 45 minutes waiting for luggage, but that’s not for this airport.”

Her father Todd says, “An hour, sometimes more, it was relatively short today.”

While MCO has upgraded their system to handle the increased amount of luggage, airport officials say many factors play into baggage handling delays, from airlines that experience staffing shortages to weather.

Ashley says, “It is a bit annoying. We’re waiting on them. We have rental cars and things to do but it’s ok.”

Both Delta and Alaska Airlines guarantee a 20-minute wait at the baggage carousel or passengers get 25-hundred points. Alaska Airlines has a choice between 2500 points or a $25 discount code. It helps ease the pain waiting, so instead Ashley says, “Watch the clock.” Remember to call the airline after you receive your luggage so you can tell them the total wait time.

