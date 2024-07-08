Deltona woman found dead in lake behind her home, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Volusia County said a woman was found dead in a lake behind her home over the weekend.

Officials said they were called Sunday afternoon for reports of an unresponsive woman found in the water on Fort Smith Boulevard.

First responders with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office and Deltona Fire Rescue responded and found the victim in the lake.

Paramedics worked to revive the woman, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies identified the woman as 74-year-old Bethania Germosen.

Officials said Germosen frequently fed ducks and turtles in the lake and was dealing with some recent and long-term medical issues.

“The Sheriff’s Office sends its sincere condolences to all of her family and friends for their loss,” said a Volusia County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

Deputies said there were “no suspicious circumstances” observed in her death.

