Department of Defense confirms death of airman from Palm Bay in non-combat incident

PALM BAY, Fla. — An airman from Palm Bay died on Thursday, according to the Department of Defense.

Staff Sgt. Tristen Wright, 28, of Palm Bay, Florida, died Aug. 15, 2024 in a non-combat related incident at an undisclosed location.

He was assigned to the 27th Special Operations Wing, Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico.

The incident remains under investigation.

