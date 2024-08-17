Department of Defense confirms death of airman from Palm Bay in non-combat incident

PALM BAY, Fla. — An airman from Palm Bay died on Thursday, according to the Department of Defense.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
Staff Sgt. Tristen Wright, 28, of Palm Bay, Florida, died Aug. 15, 2024 in a non-combat related incident at an undisclosed location.
He was assigned to the 27th Special Operations Wing, Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico.
The incident remains under investigation.
Read: Deputies: Woman missing for a week out of Volusia County
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group