Deputies: 18-year-old dies after shooting in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has said that a person has died following a shooting incident.

According to the news release, around 8:45 p.m., deputies responded to the area of 400 block Creekwood Drive in regards to a shooting.

Deputies said upon arrival, they found an 18-year-old man who had been shot.

OCSO said the man was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Channel 9 crews reported that three cars were involved in the incident, and the forensics team is on-site.

