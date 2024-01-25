Deputies: 2nd person dies from the fatal crash from New Year’s Eve

COCOA BEACH, Fla. — The second passenger involved in the New Year’s Eve traffic crash at Cocoa Beach has died, deputies said.

According to the Cocoa Beach Police Department, Jenny Renee Golden, 50, Cocoa Beach, died from her injuries on Jan. 24.

On Dec. 31, just after 9 p.m., officers with the Cocoa Beach Police Department responded to a report of a crash with multiple injuries on West Cocoa Beach Causeway, just west of Bicentennial Park.

According to the police department, the officers arrived to find a crash involving two vehicles with an extended field of debris along the roadway.

Read: Man accused of trying to kill deputy during traffic stop found guilty

In addition to the drivers, investigators said each car had one passenger on-board. They were all taken to local hospitals to be treated.

One of the passengers, identified by police as 70-year-old Pamela Morrison of Barney, Georgia, had died from injuries sustained in the crash.

According to police, a preliminary examination of the crash scene indicated that a rear-end collision had occurred at a high speed.

Read: ‘It is creepy’: Winter Park residents are on edge after a slew of ‘dinnertime burglaries’

Investigators ultimately determined that one of the drivers, later identified as 36-year-old Mark Vannicola, was traveling at a “reckless” speed while under the influence of alcohol when the crash occurred.

Vannicola was taken into custody and booked into the Brevard County jail on one count each of DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide, as well as two counts of DUI with serious bodily injury. Vannicola was also charged with one count of being a habitual DUI offender. He’s being held on a total of $620,000 bond.

The police department’s investigation into the sequence of events leading up to the crash is ongoing. They’re asking anyone who may have additional information to call them at 321-868-3251.

Read: Girl, 14, hit by car at ‘dangerous’ Orange County intersection while riding scooter to school

VIDEO: Merritt Island man charged in fatal crash on New Year's Eve A Merritt Island man has been arrested for a deadly crash on New Year's Eve. (Charles Frazier, WFTV.com/WFTV)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group