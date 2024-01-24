Trial continues for man accused of dragging former Seminole County deputy during traffic stop

SANFORD, Fla. — The jury is expected to start deliberating Wednesday in the case of a man accused of trying to kill a former Seminole County deputy.

The defense rested Wednesday morning after only calling one witness: the defendant himself.

Rocky Rudolph is accused of dragging a deputy with his SUV during a traffic stop in 2019.

Rudolph told the jury Wednesday that he remained calm until the conversation turned toward a marijuana smell in his SUV.

Watch: Testimony begins in trial for man accused of dragging former Seminole Co. deputy during traffic stop

He also told the jury that he thought the former deputy was about to let him go before he started to question him about the smell.

Rudolph said the deputy’s demeanor turned aggressive and he began to get scared, and that’s when his fear instincts kicked in.

Watch: ‘He lost his life’: Documents reveal what led up to a road-rage shooting in Orlando

He said once the deputy leaned into the window and grabbed the seatbelt, he panicked and it caused him to drop the SUV into drive.

He told the jury he wasn’t trying to kill the deputy, or even hurt him.

Read: Deputies: St. Cloud man charged with street racing after reaching 199 mph on Florida’s Turnpike

See more in the video above.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group