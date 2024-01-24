‘He lost his life’: Documents reveal what led up to a road-rage shooting in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Documents released Tuesday revealed why a 26-year-old suspect said he killed a 30-year-old man in a road-rage shooting early Monday in Orlando.

Records said Nicholas Carrasquillo told police that he fatally shot David Alexzander Sligh shortly before 6:30 a.m. at East Colonial Drive and Lake Baldwin Lane because Sligh had cut him off in traffic and would not move when a traffic light turned green.

David Bouton, Sligh’s uncle, spoke with Channel 9 on Tuesday, saying his nephew was like a son to him.

“I don’t know how somebody that angry can do something like that,” he said. “I don’t know how that could ever pan out.”

Police said surveillance video showed Sligh changing lanes at a red light.

Carrasquillo said Sligh cut him off, so he honked his horn and flashed his lights at Sligh, records said.

According to documents, Carrasquillo said Sligh responded by shouting at him and refusing to move his car when the light turned green.

Because of that, Carrasquillo said he stepped out of his car and shot at the ground near Sligh’s car, demanding that Sligh “get out of the road and drive.”

Sligh did not move his vehicle, so Carrasquillo told police he intentionally shot at sligh several times, records said.

“He lost his life,” Bouton said of his nephew. “He lost his hopes. He lost his dreams. And we lost our son.”

He said Sligh was on his way to start a new job.

Bouton said it was supposed to be a new beginning for him and his 1-year-old son.

“The real tragedy is the fact that my nephew -- my son -- was turning his life around in a very positive way,” he said. “He was very motivated to do so.”

Investigators said they asked Carrasquillo why he did not drive away after he was cut off, and he told them he “felt trapped.”

They said Carrasquillo acknowledged that he could have driven around Sligh, but he said he feared he would have been followed.

Investigators said they also asked Carrasquillo what would have happened if he had not flashed his lights and honked his horn when the incident began.

Carraquillo said he thinks Sligh would have just driven away.

