0 Deputies: 8 arrested in drug bust at home near Altamonte Springs

Eight people were arrested Wednesday evening in a drug bust at a home near Altamonte Springs, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said that at about 8 p.m. they served a search warrant at a home on Jackson Street near East Altamonte Drive.

They said the home has no electricity, is in a poor condition and is known for being a place where people come to buy and use drugs.

Investigators said they discovered about 2 grams of crack cocaine, 2 grams of heroin, four tables of MDMA, razor blades, a spoon, a syringe, several crack pipes and multiple plastic baggies.

Deputies said that upon their arrival, John Burgess, ran into his home, the front door of which was off its hinges and the kitchen countertop of which was leaning against a wall.

Investigators said they ordered people to exit the home, but many of them were reluctant or slow to do so -- one of whom, Tracy Williams, even finished his beer before walking outside.

Jessica Brandenburg had a purse on her that contained a pill bottle with her name on it, an arrest report said.

"Those are my prescription drugs," she allegedly said while becoming irate. "There's nothing illegal in there."

Deputies said the pill bottle contained heroin and an MDMA tablet, and when they sat Brandenburg in a patrol car, she tried to smash out the back window.

Investigators said Burgess told them that everyone but him and Tiffany Grotto were at the home to get high in a bedroom.

They said he admitted to selling crack cocaine from his home, but he said he does not use the drug.

Deputies said they discovered a needle loaded with heroin on a bed and a piece of crack cocaine, three crack pipes and a lighter on a couch.

Brandenburg, Annie Demings, Whitney Grutz, Hatem Mari, Roosevelt Williams Jr. andTracy Williams were charged with constructive possession of heroin and crack cocaine, officials said.

They said Brandenburg was also charged for the MDMA that was discovered in her purse.

Burgess was charged with possession of cocaine with the intent to sell and the possession of MDMA with the intent to sell.

Grotta was arrested for both the crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia, deputies said.

A jail transport van took the people to the Seminole County Jail.

