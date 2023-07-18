Deputies arrest 4th person in 2022 Pine Hills murder case

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Sheriff’s investigators said they have arrested a fourth person in connection to the deadly shooting of a teenager last year in Orange County.

Shaila Irizarry-Del Hoyo, 17, has been charged with murder, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

On October 20, 2022, deputies responded to a car crash along Stardust Lane in the Pine Hills area of Orlando.

At the scene, they discovered a man inside the vehicle who had been shot.

Jessiah Boyd, 18, died from his injuries.

In May 2023, sheriff’s detectives announced three arrests in the case.

Investigators charged Demetrius King, 21, Jaylee Ramirez, 19, and Angel Vega, 16, with first-degree murder.

Sheriff’s officials did not say what led to Irizarry-Del Hoyo’s arrest Tuesday, but noted they are not looking for any other suspects in the case.

