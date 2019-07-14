0 Deputies: Boy, 16, fatally shot boy, 17, during Palm Coast drug deal

PALM COAST, Fla. - A 16-year-old boy was arrested early Sunday in the Friday evening shooting death of a 17-year-old boy in Palm Coast, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said they were called shortly before 8:30 p.m. Friday to a home on Westford Lane near Pine Lake and Belle Terre parkways after Benjamin Sean Allen fatally shot Elijah Rizvan.

Investigators said a witness told them that Rizvan arranged to sell someone marijuana through Snapchat, but Allen was actually planning to rob him.

TRENDING NOW:

A witness said two people exited a car that pulled up to the home, they grabbed Rizvan by the arms and one of them shot him in the chest before they got back into the car and drove away, deputies said.

Detectives said they interviewed three people who told them they were with Allen at the time of the shooting.

Read: Deputies: Search continues for gunmen after 17-year-old shot, killed in Palm Coast

They said they visited Allen at his home Saturday afternoon and took him to the Flagler County Courthouse along with his mother and his stepfather.

Investigators said Allen admitted to being in the car with three others and asked to speak with an attorney.

"We believe this was a planned and deliberate murder," Sheriff Rick Staly said Sunday morning. "This is the second young man murdered in Palm Coast this year. Parents: Get involved in your child’s life. Make sure you know who they are talking to on social media, where they are going and what they are doing. Kids and adults living their lives in the drug world are setting themselves up for dangerous situations."

Allen was charged with first-degree murder.

He was processed at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility in Palm Coast before being taken to the Volusia Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Daytona Beach.

Read: Deputies fatally shoot man who pointed shotgun at 1 of them in Coleman

The shooting remains under investigation.

Staly said more people could be arrested.

Check back and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 6 for live updates on this developing story.

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.