  • 17-year-old found fatally shot in Palm Coast, deputies say

    By: Christopher Boyce

    Updated:

    FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 17-year-old boy died from gunshot wounds Friday evening, according to deputies.

    The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in the Palm Coast area of Westfield Lane and Westford Lane. 

    Officials are looking for two suspects, believed to be males wearing dark hoodies, who fled in a silver vehicle with a spoiler, according to deputies.

    Investigators are conducting a canvass of the neighborhood for evidence and any potential video surveillance from homeowners. 

    Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Sheriff's Office at 386-313-4911.

    The shooting remains under investigation. 

    Victim information has yet to be released. 

