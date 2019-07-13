17-year-old found fatally shot in Palm Coast, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 17-year-old boy died from gunshot wounds Friday evening, according to deputies.
The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in the Palm Coast area of Westfield Lane and Westford Lane.
Officials are looking for two suspects, believed to be males wearing dark hoodies, who fled in a silver vehicle with a spoiler, according to deputies.
Investigators are conducting a canvass of the neighborhood for evidence and any potential video surveillance from homeowners.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Sheriff's Office at 386-313-4911.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Victim information has yet to be released.
