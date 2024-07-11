Deputies continue search for ‘person of interest’ after 13-year-old girl’s murder in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County are searching for this man they are calling a “person of interest” in the death of a 13-year-old girl.

Thursday marks one week since investigators say the teen was murdered.

She was found badly hurt at an apartment complex on South Rio Grande Avenue, near Holden Avenue.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said detectives are not releasing more details on this case right now because doing so could harm the investigation.

However, they have released a video showing a person of interest, and they want help from the community to find him.

The victim, Rose Dieujuste, was found unresponsive with severe injuries at an apartment complex on the Fourth of July.

Deputies said she died at the hospital.

There is a $5,000 reward being offered through Crimeline for information leading to an arrest in the girl’s murder.

