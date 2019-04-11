  • Chase involving carjacking suspect comes to an end in Volusia County

    By: Jason Kelly

    VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies chased a driver Thursday afternoon on State Road 44 in Volusia County after a report of a carjacking, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.

    Investigators said a carjacking was reported shortly before 2:30 p.m. at Ludlow Street in Deltona.

    It is unknown if the driver was armed, officials said.

    A man was seen running from a pickup truck and running into a wooded area.

    State Road 44 is closed in both directions in the area.

    No other details were given.

