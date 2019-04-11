Chase involving carjacking suspect comes to an end in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies chased a driver Thursday afternoon on State Road 44 in Volusia County after a report of a carjacking, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.
Investigators said a carjacking was reported shortly before 2:30 p.m. at Ludlow Street in Deltona.
It is unknown if the driver was armed, officials said.
A man was seen running from a pickup truck and running into a wooded area.
State Road 44 is closed in both directions in the area.
No other details were given.
