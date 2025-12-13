“I was shocked!” Residents react after man who attacked jogger is seen in neighborhood again.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Some College Park residents are worried after seeing a man back in their neighborhood again, after getting in trouble for attacking a jogger.

Neighbor Lily Yang is concerned, after spotting 26-year-old Tyler Feight. “He walked here freely. And I was shocked. I was shocked, I said oh he was released.”

He was arrested back in April for attacking a jogger. But he’s now out of prison, after getting a plea deal from the State Attorney’s office. He was told to stay away from the area.

“I met him face to face, he looked weird.”

While Feight was originally arrested for attempted sexual battery, State Attorney Monique Worrell said they had no proof his attack was sexual. Feight pled to battery charges.

Worrell says a prosecutor misread Feight’s criminal history, missing a more serious charge against him. “While the prosecutor in this case made an error with the withhold of adjudication, that I think seems to be a point of concern for most people, it’s important to understand that that error in no way impacted the sentence.” He received 225 days in prison with time served, as well as well as 3 years’ probation. He also must undergo a psych-sexual evaluation.

Neighbor Scott Brown is also concerned, “I know people see him walking around from time to time. He’s clearly, he’s got issues and I feel for the guy in that way, “

Feight use to live in this neighborhood off Northumberland near New Hampshire with his grandparents. His grandmother told us off camera, she no longer has anything to do with him and is concerned

Brown says, “The reality here is the ball has been totally dropped.” Feight has been told not to have any contact with the victim and not to be within 3 blocks of this area.

And residents who see Feight in this College Park neighborhood, should call authorities at 800-423-TIPS. Orlando Police say let them handle the situation if they see Feight.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group