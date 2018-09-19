Deputies: Girl tells school resource officer that her babysitter molested her

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A 32-year-old Osceola County man is accused of molesting a girl he was supposed to be babysitting.
Deputies arrested Shaun Wesley Flowers, 32, on Monday on charges of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child under 12 years old after the Chestnut Elementary School student told a school resource officer that Flowers had been molesting her for the last month.
The deputy relayed the information to Osceola County Sheriff's Office and Florida Department of Children and Families investigators, who interviewed the girl.
Investigators said the girl told them Flowers would call her into the kitchen of his home away from other children he was babysitting and would expose himself to her and force her to hug him.
The girl said Flowers on multiple occasions asked her to touch his sexual organs, but she would run out of the kitchen and ignore him, an arrest report said.
Flowers is being jailed in lieu of a $22,500 bail.
