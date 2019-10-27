0 Deputies: Human remains identified as missing St. Cloud woman

ST. CLOUD, Fla. - The Osceola Sheriff's Office said a missing St. Cloud mother is a victim of murder.

On Sunday afternoon, Sheriff Russ Gibson announced that human remains discovered Friday have been identified as Nicole Montalvo.

Read: Deputies searching second location for missing St. Cloud woman

Deputies have been investigating a home on Hixon Avenue since Montalvo was reported missing Wednesday.

Gibson said Sunday afternoon that the search for Montalvo has come to an unfortunate end.

"Our investigation is now switching gears, from a missing persons case to a murder investigation," Gibson said.

Montalvo's remains were found where her estranged husband, Christopher Otero-Rivera and her father-in-law, Angel Luis Rivera, live.

Otero-Rivera and Rivera have since been named persons of interest in the case and on Friday they were both arrested on unrelated charges.

The Sheriff's Office began searching a second property on Henry J Avenue, which is just a few blocks away from Hixon Avenue.

It is not known what investigators believe is the connection between the two properties or what they think they may find at the property on Henry J Avenue.

"Our investigation is by no means complete. We're really just beginning to uncover a lot of different facts from the case," Gibson said.

The sheriff said to anyone who might be involved that there is no rock that they can hide under and no pond that cannot be drained to find the evidence needed to find Montalvo's murderer.

Meanwhile, Otero-Rivera went back before a judge for his bail hearing. He is charged with violating a no contact order and his probation.

According to the public defender, he sent a text or phone call to Montalvo. He was not allowed to contact her in any way after pleading guilty to beating her up and stealing her credit cards.

A judge decided Sunday to give Otero-Rivera a bail that is 10 times higher than what his attorney asked for.

Rivera, Montalvo's father-in-law, has not appeared before a judge because he is in a hospital suffering from chest pains and shortness of breath.

Watch Sheriff Russ Gibson's announcement:

Download: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.