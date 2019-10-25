0 Sheriff: Possible human remains found on property where missing St. Cloud mother last seen

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson said Friday afternoon that possible human remains have been found on a 5-acre property where a missing St. Cloud woman was last seen.

The remains were discovered along Hixon Avenue near Deer Run and Canoe Creek roads, not far from St. Cloud, Gibson said.

Investigators said they are unsure if the remains are those of a man or a woman.

They said the medical examiner's office will conduct an autopsy on the possible remains.

Osceola Co Sheriff just announced that investigators have discovered "possible human remains" along Hixson Ave. This was the last place that Nicole Montalvo was last seen.We will have more on Eyewitness News at 4, 5 and 6#wftv #missingmom pic.twitter.com/RyOwS3fHIp — Karen Parks (@KParksWFTV) October 25, 2019

Deputies said Nicole Montalvo was last seen at about 5 p.m. Monday dropping off at Hixon Avenue. She was reported missing Thursday.

Investigators said Montalvo was supposed to pick up her son from Harmony School on Tuesday, but she never did so.

Investigators had searched the property -- including a construction shed, recreational vehicle and trailers -- for Montalvo or evidence relating to her disappearance.

"There's a wooded area and a pond in that property, and so we are going to comb the entire property," said Osceola County Maj. Jacob Ruiz said.

Felcia Fearon told Channel 9 that she has known Montalvo since fifth grade.

"It's not like her to drop off her son and not pick him back up," she said. "He's her world, so that's all she did -- be with him, spend time with him."

The Sheriff's Office said it has been in contact with Montalvo's husband, but he has been uncooperative.

Records said Montalvo called deputies last year to report that her estranged husband and another person took her to a secluded area, where he slapped her across the face several times because he didn't like her texting a friend and taking his son.

The documents said he threw her to the ground and attempted to break her neck, saying she would be killed if she called 911.

Earlier this month, Montalvo sent a handwritten letter to a judge asking for a protection order she had against her husband be dropped because it would be best for her son.

RIGHT NOW: @OsceolaSheriff mobile command crews continue to search for missing mother in St. Cloud —> Nicole Montalvo was last seen Monday @WFTV pic.twitter.com/JZ4u80fQeF — Sarahbeth Ackerman (@SAckermanWFTV) October 25, 2019

Montalvo was last seen wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans.

Investigators said her phone has been off for several days.

Neither a suspect nor a person of interest has been named in her disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 407-348-2222.

