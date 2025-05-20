ORLANDO, Fla. — The first tropical wave of the year is moving west off the coast of Africa, 11 days from the start of the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

This area of low pressure is working to develop into an organized system, but it’s not expected to strengthen.

Under the right conditions, waves can form into tropical systems.

First tropical wave of the year moves off Africa, 11 days before start of hurricane season

However, this wave is moving into a very dusty and dry air mass.

Due to the dry and dusty air, the wave is not forecast to develop into anything tropical.

There will be many tropical waves this season. Some will find the right ingredients to develop, and others will fizzle out.

Channel 9 meteorologists will be watching everything in the tropics, all season long.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group