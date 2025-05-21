Another hot one before Central Florida gets a little relief

ORLANDO, Fla. — Get ready for another hot day across Central Florida.

Afternoon highs on Wednesday will climb into the mid-90s.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said we’ll be just shy of record heat.

Expect breezy conditions at times, with wind gusts near 20 mph out of the WSW.

On Thursday, a weakening front will move into the Channel 9 viewing area.

Crimi said it will bring us a break from the heat. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s and low 90s with mostly cloudy skies and isolated showers and storms possible.

The relief, however, will be short-lived, as temperatures will return to the low and mid-90s on Friday and into the weekend.

Looking ahead to Memorial Day — early indications are that the wet season, with the start of daily afternoon storms, could begin around the holiday, Crimi said.

