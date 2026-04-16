Orange County Public Works to install its first modular roundabout

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Pre-manufactured materials have already arrived in Orange County. The pieces may not look like much now, but they are designed to come together to form a fully functional roundabout.

“They’re very easy to install. This is just like doing a puzzle,” said Humberto Castillero, Traffic Engineering Division Manager of Orange County Public Works.

Orange County Public Works is preparing to install its first modular roundabout. The approach is an innovative way to construct a roundabout within an existing intersection without requiring full reconstruction.

“The modular roundabout is no different than a regular roundabout. However, the game changer is that it can be constructed in record time,” Castillero said.

County leaders identified a need for improvements at the intersection of Wyndham Lakes Boulevard and Rodrick Circle. The roadway curves at that location, making it difficult for drivers to see oncoming traffic when pulling out of nearby neighborhoods.

“So having a line-of-sight issue, having pedestrians and children crossing, having people speeding, then that is a recipe for disaster,” Castillero said.

Officials say the modular design allows them to respond quickly to safety concerns. Compared to traditional projects, this method significantly shortens the timeline.

“It can be from the concept to the concrete, from the design to the actual installation, 12 to 14 months, as opposed to 30 to 36 months,” Castillero said.

The project is now nearing completion. Crews are expected to begin installing the modular roundabout next month, timing the work with the end of the school year to minimize disruptions. The installation process will last approximately 10 to 15 days.

In addition to saving time, the modular roundabout is also more cost-effective. Castillero says it costs about half as much as a traditional roundabout.

If the project proves successful, county leaders say drivers could begin seeing more modular roundabouts across the region.

“Not only will this be a game changer for Orange County, but also for the Central Florida region,” Castillero said.

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