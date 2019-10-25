  • Family of man shot dead at Orlando gas station asks witnesses to come forward, help solve crime

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - On a Sunday night in July, Thiago Neves took a detour as he walked from his car to the convenience store at an Orlando gas station.

    Surveillance footage from the store on Kirkman Road shows Neves, 24, walk up to a red Hyundai Veloster parked near the gas pumps around 10:30 p.m. on July 21. Moments later, Neves was shot dead. Three months later, who fired the shots is still unknown.

    Related Headlines

    READ: Man fatally shot at gas station near Orlando tourist district

    Orlando police said the man's family is scheduled to host a news conference Friday morning to speak about Neves to try to convince witnesses to come forward.

    Police released surveillance video of the moments leading up to the shooting and still photos of the car they believe was involved. Watch the raw video below:

    Orlando Police Department

    Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for updates.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories