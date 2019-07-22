  • Police investigating deadly shooting at Orlando gas station

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police said they are investigating a deadly shooting at a 7-Eleven gas station near the intersection of Kirkman and Vineland roads.

    Police said the shooting happened before 11 p.m. Sunday night.

    Investigators have not released any additional details including information about a possible suspect or the name of the victim.

    On the scene, they focused much of their attention on a red car parked at a gas pump.

    This is a developing story. Watch Eyewitness News for live updates.

