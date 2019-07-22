ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police said they are investigating a deadly shooting at a 7-Eleven gas station near the intersection of Kirkman and Vineland roads.
Police said the shooting happened before 11 p.m. Sunday night.
Investigators have not released any additional details including information about a possible suspect or the name of the victim.
On the scene, they focused much of their attention on a red car parked at a gas pump.
On the scene, they focused much of their attention on a red car parked at a gas pump.
I heard some witnesses tell police they heard at least three gunshots. The shooting happened outside of the store. @WFTV #WFTV #orlando #crime #breaking pic.twitter.com/ekKhBlUijS— Megan Cruz (@MeganWFTV) July 22, 2019
