4 people, including 2 children, found dead in Ocala home after welfare check

OCALA, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is examining the deaths of four individuals discovered inside a home in Ocala.

Deputies discovered the bodies of two adults and two children at a residence on Banyan Track Way.

At around 10:25 p.m., deputies arrived at the residence to perform a welfare check. Inside, they found four individuals who had deceased.

The Major Crimes detectives of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene and are now heading the investigation.

The cause of death for the four individuals remains unknown.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office stated that updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

